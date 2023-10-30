Three NRL clubs are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of English international and hot prospect Jack Welsby.

England's youngest-ever Test captain has been garnering interest from several clubs and has been linked to the NRL ever since starring in St Helens RLFC's win over the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

Welsby has been a key part of the St Helens dynasty, being a part of the squad for their four consecutive Super League titles and featuring in the club's last three deciders. It's a dynasty that was broken this year by the Wigan Warriors.

The Mole from Wide World of Sports has reported that the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, and an out-of-Sydney club are all showing interest in Jack Welsby and hope to attract his services.

This comes despite Welsby being contracted at St Helens RLFC until at least the end of the 2025 season. In the past it has been reported that he could generate as much as a three-year deal worth $2.75 million.

One of the best young players in the world, Welsby currently plays as the fullback for England and St Helens RLFC but has shown he is versatile in a range of backline positions.

It would be hard to see him replace Jahream Bula at the Wests Tigers, but the club are in need of an X-factor in their outside back positions. He could very easily find himself in the centres with Starford To'a or wing with Junior Tupou.

On the other hand, if signed by the Dragons, he would likely play in his preferred position at the back of the field. Tyrell Sloan has struggled to put forward consistent performances in the number one jersey, and Zac Lomax has revealed he wants to play in the halves.

Considering he is mainly a fullback, the other NRL club interested in his services is likely The Dolphins, considering his close relationship with assistant and future coach Kristian Woolf.

This would push fellow Englishman Herbie Farnworth to the centres and play there alongside Origin representative and current fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. Farnworth and Tabuai-Fidow have both admitted they would rather play fullback, but the inclusion of Welsby would easily see them move to the centres.

"What you'd do is sign him for 2026, '27 and '28 and then try and work hard to get him out of St Helens for 2025," said one NRL official, according to The Daily Telegraph earlier this year.

"With a year to go, the NRL club would then pay St Helens a transfer fee.