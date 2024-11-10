There's a mentality, especially in big games, that the forward pack who wins the battle, ultimately goes on to win the game.
We've seen elite halfbacks shut out of games after seeing their forward pack dominated.
Today we are here to celebrate the competition's elite big men.
Putting together a shortlist for this was incredibly easy. We have some brilliant engine rooms in the competition.
Leaving players out was difficult. That said, we can only name 10. A brilliant brilliant at that.
Again, this list isn't a list of the best ten middles in the game, and it's based purely on 2024 efforts.
Below are the top ten prop forwards from 2024:
10. Payne Haas
The fact that Payne Haas only played 14 games this year yet still cracks the top 10 shows just how dominant he was.
Truthfully he is a lock for the top three spots when fully fit. This year would have been no different.
In those 14 games, he scored two tries, broke 73 tackles, produced 23 offloads, made 136 run metres per game and tackled at over 98%.
The 24-year-old is set to reign as king of the props for many, many years to come.