There's a mentality, especially in big games, that the forward pack who wins the battle, ultimately goes on to win the game.

We've seen elite halfbacks shut out of games after seeing their forward pack dominated.

Today we are here to celebrate the competition's elite big men.

Putting together a shortlist for this was incredibly easy. We have some brilliant engine rooms in the competition.

Leaving players out was difficult. That said, we can only name 10. A brilliant brilliant at that.

Again, this list isn't a list of the best ten middles in the game, and it's based purely on 2024 efforts.

Below are the top ten prop forwards from 2024: