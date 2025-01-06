It's a bit rough to say that someone is under pressure for 2025 before the pre-season has even begun, but for many NRL players that is reality.
Whether it be to retain a spot, justify a contract, or throwing the hopes of an entire fanbase on their shoulders, every NRL contracted player bares some type of pressure.
Today we are going to look at 10 who enter the 2025 under huge pressure.
Again, not all of these players are playing for contracts, or their future. Some even find themselves in a position not of their own doing, more-so down to pure circumstance.
With that said, below are the top 10 players entering 2025 under pressure:
10. Blaize Talagi
An early theme of this list but the Panthers youngster enters under pressure that is through almost no fault of his own.
Talagi, albeit coming off a brilliant rookie season, is expected to step in for the departing Jarome Luai and continue the Panthers juggernaut run.
He's 19 and has two starts in the halves to his name. Big ask. Especially with Daine Laurie waiting in the wings if anything goes wrong.
Talagi is a potential marquee signing but there will need to be a honeymoon period, even in the best system in modern NRL history.