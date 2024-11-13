If I was younger, fitter and better at football, I'd absolutely want to be a lock forward.

They work hard, they get busted up, and they ball play. It's the ultimate position, if you ask me.

We are blessed in 2024 by a list of elite lock forwards. It was tough to condense this into just ten and from there it was incredibly difficult to rank them.

If you're looking for Max Plath, check again in a few days' time. His being able to cover hooker ultimately cost him a spot here (more later).

Again, this list is based purely on 2024 efforts. Thus Big Tino won't feature, despite being an obvious top ten lock (when selected there) in the game.

Below are the top 10 locks from the 2024 season: