Class number nines can make such a huge different to a team's fortunes.

Cameron Smith, for over a decade, pulled the strings for the Storm. Despite Melbourne losing millions of dollars of talent, they never really dipped thanks mainly to Smith's genius.

2024 saw a host of class hookers emerge. It did make ranking them very tough.

Please remember that these rankings are compiled using 2024's form only. This isn't necessarily a list of the best hookers, per se.

Below are the top 10 hookers from 2024: