Class number nines can make such a huge different to a team's fortunes.
Cameron Smith, for over a decade, pulled the strings for the Storm. Despite Melbourne losing millions of dollars of talent, they never really dipped thanks mainly to Smith's genius.
2024 saw a host of class hookers emerge. It did make ranking them very tough.
Please remember that these rankings are compiled using 2024's form only. This isn't necessarily a list of the best hookers, per se.
Below are the top 10 hookers from 2024:
10. Mitch Kenny
26 year-old Mitch Kenny now has four full seasons of NRL action under his belt for a return of four NRL titles.
Kenny plays his role to perfection. He doesn't have the stats of some of the others on here but no one can argue he doesn't belong in elite company.
Kenny played 24 games for the Panthers this season for two tries, five try assists, four line-break assists, two forced dropouts and over 88% tackle efficiency.
The fact the Panthers aren't missing Apisai Koroisau is the biggest compliment you can pay Kenny.