A throwaway line on social media by one of our own here at Zero Tackle kick-started a heated debate prior to the kick-off for Round 6.

The debate? Over the best forward pack in the NRL.

Some good arguments were made, for multiple engine rooms. This makes absolute sense as there are currently some magnificient packs in the game.

Most arguments seemed to zero in on which pack makes the NRL's top five. There seemed to be a few agreements but a severe lack of a definitive top three, or even five.

I'll go on record in naming the packs I believe are currently the NRL's best.

For the purpose of this, we'll be dealing with each club's (perceived) full-strength 8-13 and bench forwards. Of course, these rankings are completely objective and here to be debated.

Let us know who you believe are the top five packs in the game:

Honourable Mentions: