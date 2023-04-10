A throwaway line on social media by one of our own here at Zero Tackle kick-started a heated debate prior to the kick-off for Round 6.
The debate? Over the best forward pack in the NRL.
Some good arguments were made, for multiple engine rooms. This makes absolute sense as there are currently some magnificient packs in the game.
Most arguments seemed to zero in on which pack makes the NRL's top five. There seemed to be a few agreements but a severe lack of a definitive top three, or even five.
I'll go on record in naming the packs I believe are currently the NRL's best.
For the purpose of this, we'll be dealing with each club's (perceived) full-strength 8-13 and bench forwards. Of course, these rankings are completely objective and here to be debated.
Let us know who you believe are the top five packs in the game:
Honourable Mentions:
- North Queensland Cowboys: Jason Taumalolo, Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter and Reece Robson are all elite-level players. They just don't have the quality off the bench to make the list.
- Wests Tigers: On paper a top five pack but have not played up to their potential. Pre-season they probably make the cut.
- South Sydney Rabbitohs: The sixth best pack in the game. Missed out by the slimmest of margins. Would be happy to concede they probably should have made the list.
5. Brisbane Broncos
Pack: 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Keenan Palasia 17. Martin Taupau
The Broncos have the form front-rower in the game right now, and arguably the form player full-stop. Haas has been unstoppable with over 185 metres per game and a 98.5% tackle efficiency.
Fledgler and Carrigan combine to form arguably the game's best middle, especially in the defense.
Kurt Capewell is one of the game's most underrated second rowers. He's electric and so very important to this side. Jordan Riki is emerging, very quickly, as a genuine star.
Jensen, Palasia and Tapau are all quality bench players and very much play their part. Corey Paix is a spark off the bench and arguably the club's best-attacking number nine.
The Broncos are probably one star prop off the bench short of the sides to be named further down this list.
Interesting views, Dan.
I’m surprised that you give an honourable mention to the Wests pack. I think that the Dolphins – both on paper and on the field – are more impressive.
Lovely to see your enthusiasm for Ray Faitala-Mariner. He’s a great clubman and solid forward, but he is just 10 weeks short of turning 30, and I find it hard to agree that his “potential is almost unlimited” :=)