And so we arrive at the top ten.

The best of the best from the 2024 NRL season.

Number one will likely come across as no surprise to the majority after a season that saw him do everything but win the premiership, but there are other positions in the top ten that we are almost certain will draw plenty of arguments.

From a gun young halfback to one of the great rugby league stories of our generation and others who have featured in this list prominently during recent years, it's a top ten who all played finals and played major roles in their team's push to that point of the season.

Here is the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL top ten.

10. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Walker, right up until the moment he was injured, had a scarcely believable 2024 season. Combining superbly with Luke Keary, the issues of form and injury from previous seasons were whisked to the side as the 22-year-old had 21 try assists and 7 tries in 21 games.

A true breakout season where he realised the potential that has long been attached to his name. Reportedly set to sign an enormous contract extension in the coming days and deserves every cent of it.

9. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

If there was a more important player to his club than Stephen Crichton throughout the 2024 campaign, I have yet to hear of him.

Arriving at the Bulldogs with a mountain to climb, the centre took over the captaincy immediately and led the team to the finals for the first time in eight years. His own performances went to another level, and the New South Wales representative has now confirmed his ability as one of the game's best.

8. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Angus Crichton is the best rugby league story from the 2024 season, and it's not even close.

The second-rower started the season in reserve grade after going through mental health issues, but by the time Origin rolled around, he was an automatic selection for the Blues.

He wound up in the team of the year and was a key part of the Roosters' run to the semi-finals.

Deserves his spot as the best edge forward in the game.

7. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Isaah Yeo continues to go from strength to strength.

Without question, one of the most important pieces of the puzzle at Penrith, the lock finished 2024 with 165 metres per game and 945 tackles at almost 98 per cent, while he also added 29 offloads and 74 tackle busts.

Also had his best State of Origin campaign in 2024, where he was used more as a prop than a lock.

6. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

One of the trickier players to rank, but the more thought that went into Tom Dearden's season, the more it was evident he had to be among the game's best players.

The future of the Cowboys, likely moving to halfback next year, he stood up at Origin time for Queensland in the absence of Cameron Munster and, at times, single-handily took the Cowboys into the finals, finishing the year with plenty of try involvements and almost 100 metres per game - all of them dangerous.

5. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

The fact you can rate Nathan Cleary at number five despite the fact he only played 13 games in 2024 is a testament to just how good the champion halfback is.

His return from injury in the season saw an almost immediate improvement from Penrith's attack before they put on what can only be described as a clinical display during the finals.

16 try assists in those 13 games to go with 10 forced dropouts highlight the positives for Cleary.

4. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Harry Grant is the best dummy half in the NRL, and it's not even close.

Notching up 100 first-grade games at the end of the season just gone, he was a lethal threat in attack for the Storm with 20 try involvements and 68 metres per game - numbers that are off the charts for a number nine.

His defence in the middle third remains solid, and his leadership of the Storm is also among the best in the competition.

3. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

It would surprise nobody if Edwards wound up as the number one on a list such as this at some point in the coming years.

The now four-time premiership-winning custodian may not be the most flashy fullback, but even then, he had 10 tries and 7 assists in 2024.

It's his ball running that sets him apart, though. 231 metres per game, 127 tackle busts and 10 line breaks in just 20 games. Off the charts.

2. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

The common position of rugby league fans at the end of 2023 was that James Tedesco was a spent force. That he would never get back to his best.

And no, 2024 wasn't his 2019 season, but it wasn't too far away. He was a star for the Roosters from start to finish, and while he lost his Origin spot, he still finished with a ridiculous 17 tries, and 24 try assists in 25 games to go with 162 tackle busts and 198 metres per game.

Unbelievable numbers from a player who clearly still has plenty to offer.

1. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

It really couldn't be anyone else at the top of the chart in 2024. He took out the Dally M and the RLPA medal, leading the Storm to the grand final.

Couldn't get it done on grand final day, but the New Zealander has finally taken the step from underrated to correctly rated to be crowned the best player in the game.

Finished 2024 with 26 try assists in 23 games, as well as scoring 12 of his own.

The full Top 50

50. Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

49. Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans)

48. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

47. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

46. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

45. Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm)

44. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)

43. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

42. Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons)

41. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

40. Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

39. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)

38. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

37. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

36. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

35. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

34. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

33. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

32. Lachlan Galvin (Wests Tigers)

31. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

30. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

29. Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

28. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

27. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

26. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

25. Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs)

24. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

23. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

22. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

21. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

20. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

19. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

18. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

17. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

16. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

15. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

14. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

13. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

12. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

11. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

