Zero Tackle's Top 50 players from the 2024 NRL season continues today with Part 3 of our countdown, revealing the players ranked between 30 and 21.

Another handful of new faces make their first appearance on this annual end of season list, including two wingers, while there is also a bundle of experience floating throughout as we head towards the pointy end.

Here are the players ranked between 30 and 21.

30. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

The Cronulla second-rower well and truly took his game to a new level this season.

At 26 years of age, he now has 136 games under his belt and has fast become one of the best second-rowers in the competition, playing in a Cronulla aide who went a preliminary final.

Finished 2024 with 10 tries, 11 line breaks, 12 line break assists abnd 25 offloads to go with almost 90 metres per game.

29. Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

Barnett made what could only be described as a richly-deserved State of Origin debut this year on the back of form which parachuted him into an elite class of middle third forwards.

The 30-year-old has often struggled with discipline over the years, but had no such issues in 2024, putting his head down to contribute in the middle and on the edge, winding up with 149 metres per game and a 94 per cent tackle efficiency to go with a dangerous 28 offloads.

28. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Cotter just continues to churn out big numbers, whether he is playing for the Cowboys, Queensland or Australia. Deserves all of his representative spots without a shadow of a doubt.

Almost 100 metres per game in 2024 was virtually on par with last year's effort, but he had ten offloads in 2024 compared to just one last year as well as 42 tackle busts compared to 26 last year, while he tackled at almost 95 per cent again.

27. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Kiraz's form, particularly in the first half of the season, was the realisation of his enormous potential. It took him years to lock up an NRL spot, and while he'd probably prefer to be permanently at centre, it was on the wing where he thrived in 2024.

He finished the season with a staggering 189 metres per game, but also added 111 tackle breaks, 18 line breaks and 12 tries during what was a breakout campaign for the versatile back.

26. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

A mixed season for Hunt by his own usual lofty standards, but still well and truly warrants a place within the Top 50 at the end of the 2024 NRL campaign.

At his best, he again single-handidly won games for the Dragons with his kicking game being the critical factor for Shane Flanagan's side. The issue really was the difference between his best and his worst.

A strong season, but questions over his future continue to linger.

25. Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs)

It would be fair to say Kikau's first season at the Bulldogs in 2023 was something of an abject failure.

2024 wasn't in the same universe though.

Fit the whole way through, the barnstorming second-rower played 23 games, averaged over 100 metres per contest and added a stunning 44 offloads, leaving him in the top ten.

A critical piece of the Bulldogs' puzzle.

24. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Katoa had a wonderful season for the Storm, beginning to fully recognise the potential that has been on display throughout his career.

His second year in the Victorian capital saw him cross for 12 tries in 25 games, becoming a real threat in one of the NRL's best attacking outfits, while he also added 13 line breaks, 26 offloads and 129 metres per game. His defence - sometimes questionable in his first season at the Storm - was also to his credit in 2024.

23. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

In what was his last season at the Warriors, Fonua-Blake never let anyone down, playing right to the bitter end of a disappointing campaign for the Auckland-based side.

He finished with 175 metres per game and a tackle efficiency of almost 96 per cent to go with 24 offloads and 84 tackle busts.

Will be a major boost for the Sharks when he arrives ahead of 2025.

22. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

If you had said Zac Lomax would turn into one of the game's elite wingers at the start of 2024, you undoubtedly would have been laughed out of the building.

It was an incredible season for Lomax after being released by the Dragons at the end of the campaign early on and being shuffled to the wing. He finished with 14 tries in 21 games, 76 tackle busts, 14 line breaks, 5 try assists and defended strongly. His aerial ability is almost unmatched, while he also added 171 metres per game. He also finished fourth in the competition for offloads.

21. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

There may be few guarantees over Cherry-Evans' future as he approaches the end of his career, but he was the key man in Manly's push to yet another finals campaign.

The veteran halfback, who could go past 350 games in 2025 if he stays fit, wound up with 8 tries and 17 try assists, 21 forced drop outs and his running game continues to complement one of the best kicking games in the NRL.

While he is playing like that, Manly could be mad to not continue to extend his career.

