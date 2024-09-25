Reece Walsh, known as "Reece Lightning," is the poster boy fullback for the Broncos and has reportedly been offered a four-year extension that would make him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

In the past two years, Walsh has emerged as one of the NRL's biggest stars, making his Origin debut last year and playing a crucial role in leading the Broncos to a grand final.

Contract discussions have been ongoing for 12 months, but it appears the Broncos have finalised the deal.

Other NRL clubs will be able to negotiate with Walsh after the deadline on November 1, fueling speculation that the agreement is now official.

“It's a steal. It's an absolute steal. If he stays on the field,” Andrew Johns said to Fox Sports.

Walsh kicked off his Broncos campaign with a spectacular start, quickly becoming a vital member of the squad. However, this year was a different story, as he only featured in 14 games throughout the season, which was a significant setback for both the team and its fans.

What Walsh brings to the game is his ability to draw fans; many NRL spectators today don't just support one team—they come to watch standout players.

The uniqueness of his skill and character presents him as a potential role model for kids, a point highlighted by Gorden Tallis, who noted Walsh's strong marketing appeal.

“The kids that have gone and joined rugby league because of Reece Walsh is amazing,” Tallis commented on NRL 360.

Off the field, Walsh excels by consistently engaging with fans, win or lose, taking the time to meet them after games.

However, his on-field performances and consistency often dominate media discussions, raising questions about whether his signing will prove to be a solid long-term decision for the Broncos.

Despite being chosen as Queensland's fullback for all three State of Origin games this year, he was not named among the top three players at his position for the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) honors.

Players like Walsh often face scrutiny due to after-game statistics that reveal inconsistencies in his performance and highlight a significant number of errors.

While it's easy to focus on these shortcomings, his smaller, impactful plays occasionally make headlines. Unfortunately, these moments were not frequent enough this season to enhance his overall contributions to the Broncos, resulting in a 12th-place finish.

Darryn Lockyer discussed the speculation surrounding Walsh's signing on 9 News, emphasising the effort and the responsibilities he will need to invest to justify the salary he's being paid.

“I think Reece, like a lot of the other Broncos players, would have loved to see a lot more consistency this year. I believe that's the key for Reece. We've seen what he can do and how much attacking flair he brings to the Broncos,” Lockyer said.

The consistency of his performance is the most discussed factor when it comes to determining how much he will be paid and whether he is worth that amount.

One legendary player who will always back Walsh is Maroons coach Billy Slater, who has worked closely with him during Origin camps.

"He's 22 years old and played 75 NRL games - the next 125 games will be with the Broncos and that will be the best period of his career," Slater said to 9 News.

"I've worked closely with Reece, he's got a great work ethic. He's a very respectful young man - he has got a perception out there that he's a bit of a larrikin and likes the limelight, but he works really hard and he loves the game of footy.

"The great thing for the Broncos is that you've got this young star who wants to be a Bronco - imagine how many clubs out there would love Reece Walsh.”

It's clear that Walsh has faced a challenging year with injuries and concussions, but Slater believes he will bounce back and ignore the negative speculation surrounding him.

The pressure is on for Walsh as he continues his NRL career with the Broncos. Given his undeniable talent and speed, he'll need to demonstrate those skills this year to help Kevin Walter's team earn a spot in the top 8 in 2025.