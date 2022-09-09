The Western Sydney Derby, the Eels and the Panthers have crossed paths on over a hundred occasions since the Panthers were founded in 1966. However, the two sides have only met at the finals level on three occasions to date.

1985 Qualifying Final - The two clubs' first finals clash came in 1985 at the Sydney Cricket Ground when, led by the legendary halves combo of Brett Kenny and Peter Sterling, Parramatta trounced Penrith 38-6, with Kenny claiming Man of the Match.

2000 Elimination Final - It would be another 15 years before the clubs met for the second time in the finals arena. And once again the Eels would walk away the victors, beating Penrith 28-10 at the old Sydney Football Stadium.

2021 Semi-Final - Last year's match-up marked the closest finals match between the two clubs when Penrith's stonewall defence managed to hold out Parramatta in a scoreless second half, winning 8-6.

The match was Parramatta's for the taking until the final minute when Junior Paulo fumbled the pill inside Penrith's 20-metre zone, confirming that Nathan Clearly's first-half penalty goal would ultimately prove the difference.