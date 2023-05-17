Earlier in the season I said that if a fully fit Tom Trbojevic were available that you would be absolutely silly not the pick him.

I 100 per cent stand by and double down on that statement!

Unfortunately the Tom Trbojevic we are currently watching go round for the Sea Eagles is not 100% fit. Not even close.

In the past two weeks he has been burned by Selwyn Cobbo, a near certainty to line up in Maroon for Game 1, and second rower Briton Nikora.

If fully fit then you name a 'Trell and Turbo combo, sit back and celebrate a series win. Right now I'm not sure that eventuates.

I'm not sure you can even name Trbojevic at all.

I expect him to be named in the squad but with Campbell Graham currently the form centre of the competition, it's less of a risk naming a debutant than the obviously hampered Turbo.

Now, Trbojevic has won games for NSW on his own back in the past, even whilst less than 100%. I have no doubt he'll put in 110% effort if picked, but it's simply asking too much.

You can't tell me Billy Slater, Cameron Munster and Dally Cherry-Evans won't aim everything at the centre or winger.

I'm sure Cherry-Evans is a good guy, and a great teammate, but I'm doubly sure he'd spill every niggle, limp and ice bath suffered or undertaken by his Manly teammate.

Fittler may be tasked with the toughest decision of his Origin coaching career to date - leaving out an available Tom Trbojevic.