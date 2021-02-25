Young Parramatta sensation Will Penisini has done nothing but impress his teammates as he continues to stake his claim for an NRL debut this year.

The 18-year-old showed plenty of exciting glimpses in the Eels’ trial match against St George Illawarra last week, adding his name to the try scorers tally.

i know its just a trial todays game, but for most eels fans including my self this will be the first time seeing the youngsters coming through play live. The likes of jakob arthur, will penisini, sean russell, hollis and komolage to name a few. Remember those names parra fans!!! — Burty (@Burtyfan) February 18, 2021

However Penisini’s trial performance isn’t the only place he is flexing his skills, with his work on the training track also impressing many of his team mates.

“Will is a great kid, he wants to learn and he’s lucky he’s got some great players out there to help him,” captain Clint Gutherson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s come from King’s (school), which is a good rugby school, but he chose to stay with us. He’s a big boy – he’s not small for 18 – and the sky is the limit for him.

“You never know when the right time is to debut a kid. I’m sure if his time comes this year, he’ll take it with both hands.”

Another teammate in five-eighth in Dylan Brown had amazing wraps on Penisini and highly spoke about his potential for the future.

“He’s a freak, he’s confident, he’s so smart, he has the looks, the face for it – he will do some big things,” Brown said.

“Will isn’t in the limelight, and he doesn’t need to be, and I’m sure Brad (Arthur) won’t throw him in too soon.

“We’ve got Waqa Blake, we’ve got Tom Opacic… The good thing is we have these kids pushing us.”

Penisini, who is spending time this pre-season playing banned veteran Michael Jennings’ left-centre position, is expected to feature heavily in Parramatta’s final trial game against Penrith this weekend.