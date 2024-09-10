Six years after his last rugby league match in 2018, two-time Dally M Medallist Jarryd Hayne could make his return to the field later this year to represent Fiji at the upcoming Pacific Bowl tournament.

Released from jail a few months ago after successfully winning his legal appeal and having his rape conviction quashed, Hayne has been approached to represent Fiji, which would mark his return to rugby league despite being 36 years old.

Last playing in 2018, Hayne was one of the best rugby league players in his prime with the Parramatta Eels during the 2000s and 2010s and won the Dally M medal in 2009 and 2014.

He would also become one of the few NRL players to switch to the NFL (San Francisco 49ers) and even represented Fiji in Rugby Sevens.

Commonly referred to as the 'Hayne Plane', he also represented the NSW Blues on 23 occasions and the Australian Kangaroos (11 appearances) and Fiji (10 appearances) in the international arena.

This was confirmed by Fijian international coach Wise Kativerata, who stated that the international side is awaiting a decision from Hayne to see if he is interested in making a shock comeback.

“The door is open for him if he wants to join,” Fiji coach Wise Kativerata told SUNsports.

“He (Hayne) is fit, but we are just waiting on his decision if he is interested, which will be a boost for the team.”

Kativerata also confirmed that they have been in talks with several other players, including Sydney Roosters cross-code recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase, to represent Fiji at the Pacific Bowl.

Making his NRL debut last week for the Roosters, he scored the game's opening try, made three tackle busts, ten tackles and ran 122 metres throughout his 80 minutes on the field.

“So far, we've been talking to other NRL players who are interested in representing the country," he added.

“We've had talks with Mark Nawaqanitawase, Tui Kamikamica and Api Koroisau, to name a few.

“Last year, we took a few young boys, such as Kitione Kautoga and Caleb Navale. As long as we got Fijian boys making their debut and stepping up, we are doing our job."

Fiji Bati will face Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl tournament in a few months, and the winner will advance to the Pacific Championships next year.