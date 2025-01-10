Papua New Guinea international and Super League centre Rodrick Tai has revealed his ambition to one day play in the NRL competition as he comes off another successful campaign at the 2024 Pacific Championships.

Following confirmation that the next expansion team to enter the NRL will be from Papua New Guinea (PNG 2028), Tai is one of many players who could switch to the team based out of Port Moresby as they are set to build their roster around their national team players.

Beginning his career in his late teenage years, Tai is coming off a great 2024 season where he scored nine tries in 23 matches for Sam Burgess' Warrington Wolves and was key piece in PNG's victories against the Cook Islands and Fiji.

Only contracted for a further 12 months at Warrington, the 25-year-old is set to generate a ton of interest, especially with the PNG 2028 team coming into existence shortly, in which he will be in the prime of his career.

Beginning his career with the PNG Hunters, he played one NRL Pre-Season Challenge match in 2023 for The Dolphins and has previously been linked with a full-time move to them.

"That's a childhood dream, but right now I'm happy where I'm at and the club's been good to me," Tai told Zero Tackle about his dream to one day play in the NRL competition.

"I've got a couple more years to go, so I'm content at the moment, but the NRL is certainly a dream.

"Growing up, there were no junior systems and stuff. We watch a lot of NRL and after a game of footy we go out and then play and tackle each other."

Coming off back-to-back Pacific Bowl titles with the Kumuls, Tai will be one of many talented players on showcase to rugby league fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to kick off the season.

Living in the United Kingdom at the moment as he plays for Warrington Wolves, Tai hasn't had the most straightforward journey to date and was reminiscent that he wouldn't be where he is without the support of his family and friends.

Already achieving his dream of playing in the international arena, the centre, a Brisbane Broncos fan growing up, aims to become the latest PNG player to make a name for himself in the NRL, following in the footsteps of childhood hero Justin Olam.

"If you ask all the boys, it's been a dream of growing up. When we play, we just want to put on the Kumul jersey later in the future," the outside back added.

"To live the dream is massive not only for me but for my family also.

"From where I come from my village, everyone there means a lot to them. It's just overwhelming when you put on the jersey and walk out onto the field.

"It's like a national sport and everyone loves rugby. They've always been there telling me just focus and stay away from other stuff when I was growing up and just play footy and study.

"My parents and my extended family they've all been supportive telling me to do this and just stay on track so they have been a big part of my journey."