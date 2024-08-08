Any chance of Tevita Pangai Junior remaining in the NRL or at the Dolphins has evaporated, with the barnstorming forward signing on with the Catalans Dragons for 2025.

The French club, regularly chasing key NRL talent, have already signed Sydney Roosters half Luke Keary (who had at one point decided to retire) for the 2025 English Super League season, and have now added the size and strength of Pangai Junior.

Pangai Junior's contract with the Dragons will run for just a single season and is due to expire at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The forward himself had retired at the end of the 2023 NRL season after falling out of love with rugby league during a miserable stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs, although even that was highlighted by a shock State of Origin debut with the New South Wales Blues.

He then made an NRL return, signing on with the Dolphins in the middle of this season to the end of the campaign after a short stint in boxing.

His move to France comes as another for Pangai Junior as he looks to relaunch his rugby league career and reach the enormous potential he once showed.

Coach Steve McNamara labelled Pangai Junior as a "sensational signing."

"After numerous conversations with Tevita it was quite evident to me that he will be a sensational signing for us. He has a desire to be at his ultimate best in the Super League competition. His raw power, skill and athleticism will create chaos for opposition defences. We look forward to his arrival," McNamara said in a statement confirming Pangai Junior's acquisition.

Pangai Junior, who debuted with the Brisbane Broncos in 2016 and has also spent time with the Penrith Panthers prior to his move to Canterbury, has played 143 NRL games.

The forward will head to the club as a direct replacement for the axed Siosiua Taukeiaho, while the likes of Tariq Sims, Chris Satae, Bayley Sironen, Matt Ikuvalu, Manu Ma'u and the recently signed Reimis Smith are other players with NRL experience in the Dragons' squad.