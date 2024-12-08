Towering former Wests Tigers prop Jordan Miller is reportedly set for arbitration with the club over his terminated contract.

Miller, who made his first-grade debut in the 2024 campaign and played two games for the Tigers, was axed at the end of the season after reportedly showing up late for training on two occasions.

It came as the Tigers handed breach notices to a number of players over minor off-field issues at the end of the campaign.

Miller paid for it with his job, though, with the 19-year-old - who stands at 191 centimetres and tips the scales at 131 kilograms - also playing 19 NSW Cup games throughout 2024 alongside his two NRL appearances.

Those games saw him stand out for the Western Suburbs Magpies with 93 metres per game, 29 tackle busts, 20 offloads and 3 tries.

It was reported at the time that Miller had extenuating circumstances regarding his lateness for training, and that he had hired former club chairman L3ee Hagipantelis - who owns Bryden's Lawyers - as his legal counsel in the issue.

Bryden's Lawyers were the main sponsor of the Tigers right up until the end of November when the deal formally ended following Hagipantelis' removal from the club's board in the middle of the 2024 season at the same time as Justin Pascoe's sacking as club CEO. They were replaced in their roles by former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell and long-time NRL administrator Shane Richardson, respectively.

But the Tigers are up against Hagipantelis again now with the Miller case, per a News Corp report, proceeding to arbitration as the two parties attempt to reach a peaceful resolution.

Whichever way it goes, Miller will not have a contract at the Tigers for 2025 after he departed alongside Chris Faagutu at the end of the last contract period.

If not resolved at arbitration, the matter could end up in the courtroom between the young forward and the club.

It's understood the Tigers are claiming the breach notice was only handed down after a second time he was late for training, while Miller will claim the extenuating circumstances were linked to a personal matter.