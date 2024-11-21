The off-season may have just officially started, but rugby league fans are already looking towards 2025.

The highly anticipated NRL draw has just dropped, meaning fans of every team are now mapping out their calendars, booking their trips and getting in their predictions.

I'll leave the strength of draw breakdowns to others, instead today focusing on playing hype man.

As a lover of the greatest game of all, all (almost) rugby league fixtures are must-watch. That said, some stand out above the rest.

Obviously this is an opinion piece and not a prediction on the ten best games for next year. Let us know which games you are most looking forward to.

Below are the top 10 fixtures to look forward to in 2025: