The off-season may have just officially started, but rugby league fans are already looking towards 2025.
The highly anticipated NRL draw has just dropped, meaning fans of every team are now mapping out their calendars, booking their trips and getting in their predictions.
I'll leave the strength of draw breakdowns to others, instead today focusing on playing hype man.
As a lover of the greatest game of all, all (almost) rugby league fixtures are must-watch. That said, some stand out above the rest.
Obviously this is an opinion piece and not a prediction on the ten best games for next year. Let us know which games you are most looking forward to.
Below are the top 10 fixtures to look forward to in 2025:
10Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (Round 1)
This feels like a cheat entry, but I always look forward to the first game of the NRL season.
2025, as with 2024, will see the NRL kick off in Las Vegas. On paper this isn't the most anticipated matchup per say, but I personally cannot wait.
I was very negative going into the Vegas games in 2024. I'm more than happy to admit I was wrong and a very much looking forward to it for 2025.
Both the Raiders and Warriors endured horror 2024 seasons and will be looking to start the new year with a win. This should be a belter in front of a rabid crowd!
Bronx v Bunnies for me. Which of the underperformers will come good ? Unfortunately, round 10 is a bit late. We should have found out before then which is a pretender and which is a contender.