With the NRL off-season now in full swing, the attention of the club Rugby League world turns to England's Super League.
A would have joined Catalans in next weekend's ESL Grand Final.
With increased coverage of England's top division seemingly on the way, more Aussie eyes will soon be on the ESL than ever.
With a historic Grand Final on the horizon, the question of "which Super League players could cut it in the NRL" has arisen again.
We've seen plenty of NRL stars head to England and star. We've also seen the likes of Sam Burgess, Gareth Ellis and James Graham go the other way, and become superstars in the NRL.
There is a plethora of talent in the Super League right now. Many of whom should probably be playing in the NRL sooner rather than later.
Below are ten stars I believe would thrive in the NRL competition.
These aren't necessarily the best ten players in the league. I've tried to mix some players the casual NRL fan wouldn't know, in with some obvious choices.
I short listed 22, so if your favourite player missed out, I'm sorry. These are just players I could see making the switch in the near future and thrive in doing so.
1. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
Let's start with a player who I simply cannot believe has not yet made the move to the NRL in Tommy Makinson.
Makinson was linked with a move to the game's premier competition for as long as I can remember. He won the Golden Boot award in 2018 and it seemed a matter of when, not if.
If the near 300 game try-scoring freak is to make the move, it would need to be quickly, being he'll be 32 year's of age by the time Round One rolls around for 2024.
Unfortunately it feels as though we will never see the nine time capped English flyer in the NRL, but if he were to make a quick decision, he would become an immediate star.
171 tries and 239 goals in his 292 games for multiple time ESL champions St Helens, makes for magnificent readying.
He would walk into a host of NRL sides. If a title contender is looking for a final piece of the puzzle out wide, Tommy could very well be that piece.
Again, unfortunately it looks as though Makinson's time as a potential NRL player has passed, however it would be criminal to leave him off this list.