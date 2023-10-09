With the NRL off-season now in full swing, the attention of the club Rugby League world turns to England's Super League.

A would have joined Catalans in next weekend's ESL Grand Final.

With increased coverage of England's top division seemingly on the way, more Aussie eyes will soon be on the ESL than ever.

With a historic Grand Final on the horizon, the question of "which Super League players could cut it in the NRL" has arisen again.

We've seen plenty of NRL stars head to England and star. We've also seen the likes of Sam Burgess, Gareth Ellis and James Graham go the other way, and become superstars in the NRL.

There is a plethora of talent in the Super League right now. Many of whom should probably be playing in the NRL sooner rather than later.

Below are ten stars I believe would thrive in the NRL competition.

These aren't necessarily the best ten players in the league. I've tried to mix some players the casual NRL fan wouldn't know, in with some obvious choices.

I short listed 22, so if your favourite player missed out, I'm sorry. These are just players I could see making the switch in the near future and thrive in doing so.