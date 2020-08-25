Eels v Rabbitohs

The Eels will be without Marata Niukore for this week after a one-game suspension for a crusher tackle. Brad Takairangi, Andrew Davey and David Gower are among those in line to replace him. Warriors loanees Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings also return to the Eels this week after a four week loan.

Alex Johnston is in doubt for the Rabbitohs after failing to finish last game due to HIA, with Corey Allen set to replace him on the wing. The five-day turnaround will likely again force Dane Gagai to miss following his hamstring injury last week. Liam Knight is set to return from suspension.

Dragons v Titans

Paul Vaughan took an early guilty plea at the tribunal and will miss the Dragons next two games. Jackson Ford will return this week after missing the last two weeks due to suspension. Korbin Sims suffered a calf injury late in the game on Friday and while being cleared of serious injury, is still in doubt. Tristan Sailor or Eddie Blacker are in line to come in.

The Titans have a number of concerns heading into this contest, with Nathan Peats and Keegan Hipgrave are both in doubt after injury issues on the weekend. Moeaki Fotuiaka is looking at a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea for a crusher tackle. Jaimin Jolliffe will need to pass protocols after failing a gameday HIA, while Ash Taylor and Anthony Don will need to prove their fitness after being late withdrawals last week.

Roosters v Broncos

Roosters star Boyd Cordner is set to make his return in a massive boost for the club, while Matt Ikuvalu is set to miss due to a foot injury. Brett Morris should be named despite suffering a knock to the hip.

The Broncos are expected to be without Issac Luke and Anthony Milford, with Luke possibly missing a week due to a grade one dangerous contact charge while Milford will likely miss the next two weeks due to reaggrevating his hamstring injury. Alex Glenn is set to return from his knee injury with Corey Oates also a chance to return on the wing. Xavier Coates will need to pass fitness tests to be named.

Warriors v Knights

The Warriors have lost three loanees this week with Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings returning to the Eels while Albert Hopoate has been recalled by Manly due to injuries. Chanel Harris-Tavita and Eliesa Katoa are both set to return, moving Isaiah Papali’i to the bench.

Blake Green is set to miss extended time for the Knights after suffering a suspected ACL injury, with Kurt Mann likely to replace him at the halves. Starford T’oa falied gameday HIA and will need to pass concussion protocols to play.

Sharks v Cowboys

Shaun Johnson and Andrew Fifita are set to return for the Sharks, with Braydon Trindall likely to be pushed out of the 17. Blayke Brailey suffered a shoulder injury and will need to pass fitness tests before being named.

Star forward Jason Taumololo is set to miss for the Cowboys after suffering a calf injury against the Knights. John Asiata is set to come into the starting lineup while Tom Gilbert likely to be named on the bench. Valentine Holmes is an outside chance to return from his syndesmosis injury.

Panthers v Tigers

The Panthers are set to make a couple changes with Viliame Kikau out for one game due to suspension. Api Koroisau failed to finish last game due to a calf injury and scans have ruled him out for this week. Brian To’o is fit to return after being given more time to gain fitness. Daine Laurie is set to be pushed out of the 17, with Brent Naden pushed to right centre. Mitch Kenny is likely to replace Koroisau at hooker.

Harry Grant is a chance to return for the Tigers with a final fitness test needing to be passed for him to be named at hooker. Benji Marshall had a game to forget against the Roosters and may be replaced by Josh Reynolds.

Storm v Sea Eagles

The Storm will have a huge addition with Cameron Smith set to return after three weeks on the sideline with the shoulder injury. Smith will come in for Brandon Smith after he suffered a broken jaw against the Eels and has been ruled out for the next four weeks.

Kenny Bromwich suffered a calf injury and is expected to miss. Jesse Bromwich will return after missing last game with Cameron Munster also an outside chance to be named. Jahrome Hughes will need to overcome a groin injury to be named.

Joel Thompson will return from a tongue injury for Manly, pushing Corey Waddell to the bench. Moses Suili is likely out for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, with Morgan Harper to come in to make his debut.

Raiders v Bulldogs

The Raiders have no major injury issues after the Titans game, with Jordan Rapana set to be named despite suffering a pec injury. Nick Cotric failed to finish but there has been no reports of injury.

The Bulldogs will make one change with Dylan Napa returning from suspension, with Ofahiki Ogden moving to the bench. Kerrod Holland is in some doubt after suffering a knock to the ribs last game, with Jake Averillo his likely replacement.