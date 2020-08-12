1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Two tries and two try assists saw Ponga take home man of the match honours against Wests over the weekend

2. Patrick Herbert (New Zealand Warriors)

Scored a try double in his side’s upset victory over the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

3. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Busy in both attacking and defensive areas against St. George Illawarra. Scored two tries and completed 19 tackles.

4. Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors)

Scored a try and set up another as his side continues to keep themselves alive this season.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

Scored two tries and ran for over 230 metres with ball in hand against Canterbury.

6. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Led the Eels home in a close contest against Cronulla. Scored a try and set up another.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Another man of the match performance sees Cleary rocket into Dally M contention.

8. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Stood up in the absence of several key forwards, running for 288 metres and completing 37 tackles.

9. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Has formed a good combination with Cleary this season and had another solid showing here. Had his forwards rolling onto the ball all contest and completed the game with a try assist and over 50 tackles.

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Remains a shining light in an absolute disastrous season for the Brisbane Broncos. Ran for 238 metres and completed 50 tackles against a dominant South Sydney pack.

11. Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans)

Had his best game in seasons in a dominating display against North Queensland. Scored a try, set up another – which was a try of the season contender – and completed 30 tackles.

12. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

Ran for over 200 running metres once again as his side climbs to new heights under the tutelage of new coach Todd Payten.

13. Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Ran for 215 metres and made 40 tackles against Cronulla in a close 2-point victory in treacherous conditions.

Interchange:

14. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

15. Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

16. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

18th Man: Zac Lomax (St. George Illawarra Dragons)