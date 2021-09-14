Gold Coast Titans' halfback Ash Taylor is facing an uncertain off-season with the Gold Coast club reportedly not willing to offer the 26-year-old a new contract.

Speaking on Triple M Radio, The Australian's Brent Read revealed that Taylor is now officially looking for a new home in 2022 after failing to perform for the Titans this season.

“That is official now that Ash Taylor will not be offered a new deal at the Gold Coast,” Read said.

“He had not played in the past month or so and the indications were he wouldn’t get an offer out of them. That is now official. It won’t be happening.”

ASHLEY TAYLOR

Halfback Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 155.8

Kick Metres

Taylor has played 115 games in his career after debuting for the Broncos in 2015. After playing just one game in his debut season, Taylor moved to the Titans where he has spent the last six seasons.

A veteran of the club, Taylor played 16 matches this year as he looked to prove his worth to the Titans with his $1 million-a-season contract entering its final year, but found himself out of favour in the final two games of the season.

The Bulldogs, Tigers and Raiders could all potentially be in the hunt for a new halfback next season, though according to Read, Taylor may struggle to find a new home.

“We wait to see if Ash Taylor lands a club somewhere and there is every chance he won’t get a job in the NRL which is remarkable when you consider he has been a million-dollar player for the last three years,” Read added.

“It’s one to watch over the off-season.”

The Gold Coast Titans are yet to make a formal announcement on Taylor's future at the club.