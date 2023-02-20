The Penrith Panthers have been dealt a monumental blow on the eve of Round 1, losing winger Taylan May for the season's entirety after suffering a torn ACL in the side's World Club Challenge loss to St Helens.

May, who was set to miss the first two games of the season due to a delayed suspension, was caught in an awkward tackle during the first-half of the World Club Challenge, and taken off with what was initially deemed a minor knee injury.

Penrith released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming the worst for May, who will now sit n the sidelines until next year's trial matches.

"Panthers winger Taylan May will miss the 2023 NRL season after sustaining an ACL injuring during the World Club Challenge against St Helens," the club said in a statement.

"The Samoa international suffered the knee injury during the first half of Saturday night's match.

"Scans revealed May will require surgery on the ACL injury, ruling him out for the entire season."

Sunia Turuva is the likely replacement on the left wing for the entire season, however youngster Jesse McLean was upgraded to a top 30 deal in the last fortnight, and could figure throughout the season.

The club may also opt to shift Stephen Crichton to a wing as they did in 2021, and bring fellow rookie Thomas Jenkins into the side at centre.

May racked up 131 metres in just 33 minutes on the field before the injury occurred.