The Wests Tigers season officially came to a close, with the team finishing in last place and claiming its third consecutive wooden spoon.

It may have been a season to forget for Tigers fans, but it still produced several highlights, including the rise of Lachlan Galvin, Tallyn Da Silva and Luke Laulilii, providing a positive glimpse into the future.

While all the headlines have been focused on Galvin becoming one of the best young players in the competition, hooker Tallyn Da Silva has showcased that he has all the makings to become a superstar of the competition in the future and one day take over the No.9 jersey from skipper Apisai Koroisau.

A star in the making, the Campbelltown product's game time in the NRL may be limited at the moment, but he has heavily featured in the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup, and NSW Cup competitions throughout this year.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, the 19-year-old detailed his relationship with Koroisau and playing under the skipper.

He also discussed adding a ton of things to his game from former teammate Jake Simpkin, who is now playing for the Manly Sea Eagles.

"A lot of the things that he possesses you can't really teach; you sort of just have to watch him," the rake said on Koroisau.

"He can't come out and show you what he does but you just sit back and watch. Not only him but Jake [Simpkin] as well. They're both awesome hookers and have been awesome for me just leaning off them too.

"Jake's got an awesome show. He knows when to get out, he runs the drops and Xs really well. And Api's just told me to sort of keep a level head.

"When I make a few shitty errors, he could tell I was a bit annoyed and he came up to me and said 'Look just relax, you're here for a reason'."

Rocketing through the Wests Tigers pathways system, the 2022 Harold Matthews Cup premiership winner has appeared in 12 matches at the top level since his debut - seven of those coming this season.

During his time on the field, he has shown glimpses of being the future of the Wests Tigers along with his former Western Suburbs Magpies teammates, especially in a great Round 20 performance against the Rabbitohs.

Although he isn't looking too far ahead into the future, his long-term goal is to cement that No.9 jersey once Koroisau hangs up his boots.

But for now, he is focused on playing consistent footy week in and week out in 2025 whether that be in first-grade or one of the lower-level competitions - Jersey Flegg Cup or NSW Cup.

"I just want to play a bit of consistent footy. I think the start of this year was a bit chopping and changing going from Cup down to Ball," he added.

"Being honest I wasn't playing good footy. I was missing too many tackles and not taking my opportunities.

"(Throughout the season) I've started journaling and doing a bit of extras where I need to focus on things that I'm not really focusing on before."

Rounding out the interview, Da Silva stated he is looking forward to playing alongside three-time premiership winner Jarome Luai next season, with the five-eighth joining from the Penrith Panthers.

Luai is one of six recruits that will arrive at the start of next season alongside Jack Bird, Jeral Skelton, Royce Hunt, Sunia Turuva and newly signed front-rower Terrell May.

"It'd be good to get that experience, and he looks like a bit of a fun bloke, so it'd be good having him at training," he added.