Former hard-hitting forward Gorden Tallis has sounded off an incredible warning in the direction of David Fifita, claiming Wayne Bennett doesn't know how to coach second row forwards.

The man they called "The Raging Bull", who played 214 NRL games across his time with the St George Dragons and Brisbane Broncos, was coached by Bennett between 1997 and 2004.

A Queensland and Australian representative, the now 48-year-old was indisputably one of the best forwards to ever play the game, but has claimed on Fox Sports show NRL 360 that Bennett had little to do with that, issuing Fifita a warning amid rumours the barnstorming younger forward, who is on a contract which is worth north of $1 million per year at the Gold Coast Titans, has been in discussions with Bennett.

“If Wayne thinks he can fix him, honestly, I played the same position (as Fifita), he never taught me once how to play back row, so unless he’s learnt to tell a backrower how to play,” Tallis said.

“I am serious, Dave is still learning his craft... he was naturally so good right.

“But I don’t have what Dave has got, he is one of those Ferraris... when it is under pressure, and they give him the ball and nothing seems to be on his natural instincts take over.

“I think you know playing as a team and getting the combination with the seven and six, and the big one I am looking at is the seven is new and the six has been changing so he hasn’t played with a guy for 20 weeks and trained 20 weeks and got that combination yet.”

A poor run of form to start the season means he is unlikely to sign for the same value at the end of the 2023 season, when his contract on the Gold Coast expires.

With the Titans seemingly undecided on the future of Fifita, it's hardly a surprise that the former Bronco has begun to inspect his future.

He has played off the bench repeatedly for the Titans, while he was also shuffled to the centres against the Cowboys in Round 7, which raises questions about his role at the club.

However, Tallis said he needs to be careful on signing with Wayne Bennett when discussing the matter with The Daily Telegraph's Paul Kent.

“What is Wayne’s sales pitch then,” The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Kent asked.

“That I will fix you,” Tallis replied.

“But you just said, he never said how to fix you, he never told you how to play backrow,” Kent said.

“But that’s the Wayne Bennett aura, come with me and I will protect you,” Tallis said.

Fifita has played 74 NRL games and will miss the next month with an MCL injury as the Titans battle to turn their horrid start to the season around.