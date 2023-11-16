One of the most talented up-and-coming players in rugby league, Heath Mason, has decided to remain in Wests Tigers colours for the next two seasons.

As confirmed by Aria Management Group, Mason will spend the 2024 season on a train-and-trial contract with the Tigers before moving to a supplementary contract in the 2025 season.

A St Gregory's College product, Mason is coming off an amazing 12 months that saw him make his Jersey Flegg debut for the Wests Tigers. He was also selected into the Australian Schoolboys team and won the ASSRL Championship as captain.

Mason is notable on the field by wearing his white headgear and has been primarily playing as a fullback but has also shown his talents in the halves.

Likened to a Connor Watson-type player, being able to play multiple positions at a high level, Mason's call to remain at the club until the end of 2025 will see him develop strongly under the guidance of Benji Marshall, John Morris, Robbie Farah and other members of the coaching staff.

The youngster is just one of a plethora of skilled players coming through the ranks of the Wests Tigers pathways system. Lachlan Galvin and Luke Laulilii are others who are contracted with the club and were selected into the 2023 Australian Schoolboys team.