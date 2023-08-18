After defeating the Parramatta Eels on Friday night, the Sydney Roosters chances of making the finals are still alive. However, they will have to win next week without skipper James Tedesco.

The NSW Origin fullback was forced from the field on Friday night after suffering a category one head knock- initially labelled a category two but was later upgraded. This means he will automatically miss next week due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down period.

In what is a massive blow to the club's finals chances, Trent Robinson revealed post-match that Joseph Manu would take his place next weekend in the number one jersey. The reigning Golden Boot Award winner has played in the fullback position three times this season in the absence of Tedesco and always manages to put in good performances.

“He was concussed and then he was really good (after the game). Sort of 20 minutes after the game he was like ‘I'm better' and he remembered all the tries and everything about the day, so that's really positive,” he said.

“But is that enough to play next week? I wouldn't think so.

“It's pretty critical for us, but you've got to treat the guy's health first.”

Speaking to NCA Newswire, among other media representatives after the game, Joesph Manu discussed what it was like to be given the reigns of fullback for next week and what the injury to his captain looked like on the field.

“It's definitely tough,” Manu said after the game.

“Sometimes you can't control those things, but to see Teddy like that is not a good sight. Losing him during the game (was hard) because I thought he was up there as one of our best on the field.

“I'm just wishing him well and hopefully he recovers quickly. Any opportunity I get to play there, I just want to do my best and play that Roosters style, bring my own style and play tough.

“It's always exciting (to play fullback). It's a different challenge and I always enjoy new challenges.”

While Maika Sivo was placed on report for the incident, Roosters coach Trent Robinson doesn't believe the winger, who returned from a four-game suspension last night is to blame due to Tedesco falling before the initial contact was made.

“I don't see any real issue with that,” he said.

“I didn't think Maika could have done much differently on that.

“We don't want to be hit high, and James had to come off, but I looked at it and thought if that was one of my guys trying to make that tackle then it would have been really hard to adjust.”

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur would also talk about the incident after the game, and admitted he would be quite surprised if the match review committee had a case to suspend the Fijian flyer.

“I hope James is okay, but what more can he do? His hands are down beside him and James' head falls into his arm,” Arthur said.

“He's worked really hard on trying to get that part of his game right and you can see he's got a bit gun shy with it because he's worried about it and I don't think he's done anything wrong.

“I'm not taking anything away from James copping contact to the head, but what's he supposed to do there? He tripped over into him."