Canterbury are looking to Bolster their list once again as Trent Barrett is eyeing Penrith duo Isaah Yeo and Stephen Crichton, per The Daily Telegraph.

Barrett is set to take the post at Belmore for 2021 after a strong year beside Ivan Cleary at the Panthers, with the Bulldogs already expressing their interest in Matt Burton.

Canterbury have already announced the finalised deal for Penrith’s Jack Hetherington and confirmed a transfer for Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan this week.

The Bulldogs are keen on pairing Burton with Flanagan at Belmore and now have Crichton and Yeo in their sights.

Despite their aggressive play for Burton, Penrith are unlikely to allow a release for their half, who has also gained interest from the Storm, Cowboys and Tigers.

The Bulldogs look to begin a new era under Barrett after narrowly missing the wooden spoon in 2020, adding Nick Cotric and pushing for Storm star Josh Add-Carr.

As of this Sunday, all NRL players coming out of contract can be approached by potential suitors.