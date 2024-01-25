The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly expressed interest with Taylan May's management over a potential contract for the 2025 season.

All three May brothers are off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, and at various points, they have dropped hints that they would drop everything to play together.

Terrell was the latest to make such a comment when appearing on the Bloke in a Bar podcast suggesting he would be happy to leave the Sydney Roosters if a club could lock down all three signatures.

Taylan burst onto the scene as a winger who was part of Penrith's premiership push in 2022 but missed the entirety of the 2023 season after suffering an ACL injury in the World Club Challenge.

It's believed he is preparing to come back in 2024 as a centre following the success of his replacement Sunia Turuva on the wing in 2023.

But May is yet to re-sign with the Panthers, and it's well known the men from the foot of the mountains have a stretched salary cap, with The Sydney Morning Herald now reporting the Bulldogs have shown interest in the outside back.

It has already been previously revealed the Bulldogs are in negotiations with Terrell, who also has an offer on the tale from the Roosters.

Canterbury's position on bringing Tyrone to the club is unknown, and so is their salary cap position given the number of key signings they have brought through the gates at Belmore in recent times.

It's also unclear at this stage whether Taylan has an offer on the table from Penrith, or whether there is any interest from the club in re-signing him with meetings scheduled to be held next week.

Taylan and his management are yet to meet with the Bulldogs, and it's believed he, and his brothers, will not sign with any club until the trio can assess all of their options and ascertain whether the option of playing together next year is on the table.