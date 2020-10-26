The Sydney Roosters have commenced communications with the South Sydney Rabbitohs over the future of teenager Joseph Suaalii.

Suaalii will be in the final year of his contract next season but the Roosters are keen for him to be at Bondi in 2021.

The 17-year-old schoolboy has rejected a $2 million contract extension at the Rabbitohs, instead opting in favour of a long-term deal with the tri-colours.

He has been in talks with Roosters coach Trent Robinson and the club’s head of recruitment Daniel Anderson for some weeks now in a bid to get the deal done.

Anderson made contact with Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly on Monday morning to discuss the possibility of Suaalii coming to the Roosters immediately.

The Rabbitohs are set to agree to any release and have not been approached by Suaalii’s family or management for a release.

The Roosters will have to pay a development fee to the Rabbitohs, 25 per cent of the first year of his NRL contract. A fee which is expected to be more than $50,000.

The Roosters can’t officially sign Suaalii until November but he would still be unable to play first grade as he awaits his 18th birthday.

Suaalii is also understood to have knocked back Wests Tigers to play for the Roosters.