A surprising update has been given on the future of Newcastle Knights hooker Jayden Brailey after he has been linked with an exit from the club over the past few months.

Overcoming two serious knee injuries during his time at the Knights - including missing the entirety of last season - Brailey is contracted until the end of the 2025 season, but that hasn't stopped rumours about his future from swirling.

Playing second-fiddle to youngster Phoenix Crossland at times, Brailey has featured in 61 matches for the Knights in five seasons since moving away from the Shire, where he managed 69 games for the Cronulla Sharks between 2017 and 2019.

Off-contract less than 12 months from now, Brailey is one of many players who are free to speak with rival teams.

At the beginning of August, reports emerged that Brailey was given permission to explore his options on the open market and negotiate with rival teams as the Knights were attempting to rebuild their roster and free up space in their salary cap.

In a surprising development, Brailey now looks destined to remain in Newcastle until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season despite the Eels ramping up their pursuit of him as late as early November.

"My understanding is that a few months ago, it sounded like Newcastle was prepared to let him go to the point where they were prepared to even chip in a little bit in terms of his fray, and now they are keen to keep him," The Herald's Adrian Proszenko said on SEN 1170 Afternoons with Jimmy Smith.

On the same radio program, Proszenko revealed that the Parramatta Eels are close to confirming the arrival of former New Zealand Warriors playmaker Ronald Volkman.

"I understand he's very close to doing a deal with Parramatta," Proszenko added.

Playing his most recent game in Round 27, 2023, Ronald Volkman spent the entirety of 2024 recovering from a shoulder injury (and surgery) and was facing the very real prospect of not being able to take the field again.

Released from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last season, this year was earmarked to be a breakout season for the playmaker after he signed a one-year contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, disaster struck when scans revealed that he had to undergo shoulder surgery and would be out for the season.

This would see him subsequently released from the club as they had not registered his contract with the NRL, despite announcing his arrival on their website and showing pictures of him training with the squad.

It is understood that the Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles were also interested in his services but he will instead challenge Dean Hawkins to be the primary back-up at the Eels.