The Parramatta Eels are ramping up their pursuit of rival hooker Jayden Brailey in an attempt to lure him to the club for the 2025 NRL season.

Overcoming two serious knee injuries during his time at the Knights - including missing the entirety of last season - Brailey is contracted until the end of the 2025 season, but that hasn't stopped rumours about his future from swirling.

At the beginning of August, reports emerged that Brailey was given permission to explore his options on the open market and negotiate with rival teams as the Knights are attempting to rebuild their roster and free up space in their salary cap.

Playing second-fiddle to youngster Phoenix Crossland at times, Brailey has featured in 61 matches for the Knights in five seasons since moving away from the Shire, where he managed 69 games for the Cronulla Sharks between 2017 and 2019.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, Brailey is one of many players who are free to speak with rival teams and could become the latest member of the Newcastle Knights to depart the squad.

Linked with an exit from the Knights for the past few months, the Parramatta Eels are ramping up their pursuit for the hooker and are considering making a play from him for an immediate release from the remainder of his contract, per News Corp.

In what could be a win-win situation for both teams, his departure would free up around $600,000 in salary cap space for the Knights, while the Eels are in desperate need of a hooker following the departure of Matt Arthur.

Brailey's future at the Knights is all but certain to be over at the end of next season, with the emergence of New Zealand Kiwis international Phoenix Crossland and the reported arrival of Arthur from the Eels, who represented the U19s NSW Blues.