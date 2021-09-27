Melbourne Storm mentor Craig Bellamy has been named Coach of the Year at the Dally M awards.

The nominees for coach of the year were Craig Bellamy of the Melbourne Storm, Ivan Cleary of the Penrith Panthers, Wayne Bennett of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Des Hasler of the Manly Sea Eagles and Trent Robinson of the Sydney Roosters.

Bellamy led the Melbourne Storm to an unprecedented season at the top of the NRL ladder. Melbourne won the minor premiership before being eliminated at the preliminary final stage on Saturday against the Penrith Panthers.

Melbourne also broke the record for most wins in a row in the NRL era, while also equaling the all-time record with 19 in a row.

Bellamy said it had been an extremely difficult two years for the club.

"I'd just like to thank the NRL for all their hard work in keeping the competition going. It hasn't been easy for any of us," Bellamy said at the awards ceremony.

"I'd like to thank all the other teams and their families too for keeping the competition going.

"The Storm - it's been a really enjoyable year. Probably not to much last week, but you guys have done a great job living away from home and out of a suitcase for two years. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for us."

It becomes the sixth time Bellamy has won the prestigious award, although it will leave fans perplexed given the enormous achievement of Trent Robinson's Sydney Roosters, who finished fifth despite a disastrous injury toll.