The outside-back duo of David Nofoaluma and Waqa Blake will reportedly not be moving overseas to the Super League after being linked to the competition.

Currently on $500,000 a season for the next two years, the Wests Tigers have continually tried to offload Nofoaluma to rival clubs.

In the headlines as of late, the winger failed to turn up to pre-season training two weeks ago after claims of poor treatment from the football department at the club.

Struggling physically during the opening days of training, he was one of the team's least impressive performers in the time trial.

While the Sydney Morning Herald reported that he had attracted interest from clubs in the Super League, League Express has now disputed the reports.

League Express understands that the Wests Tigers greatest-ever try scorer will not become a Super League player "at the moment".

League Express also understands that former Parramatta Eels back Waqa Blake will not move to the Super League, with his preference to stay in Australia.

Released by the club at the end of the 2023 season, the Fijian international has played over 150 games in the NRL.

With no NRL club for next season, he has also been rumoured to be considering a cross-code switch.

The AAP has previously reported that Blake has spoken to the Super Rugby club, the Western Force, and is considering making the move.

Blake grew up in Perth, where he played for the Joondalup Giants in the Perth Rugby League competition and then represented the Perth Pirates SG Ball team.

He would ultimately make the move to the Penrith Panthers at the end of 2012, working his way through the junior grades at the foot of the mountains, where he earned his NRL debut in 2015, eventually shifting to the Eels in the middle of the 2019 season after playing 88 NRL games.

He then played 76 NRL games for the Eels between 2019-23 and is a two-time Fijian international - playing both games in 2017.