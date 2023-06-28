Warrington Wolves coach Daryl Powell has addressed the recent rumours linking the club to Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

Fitzgibbon has recently been linked to a move overseas - a statement his management confirmed - and the Warrington Wolves have been listed as the front-runner.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the back-rower has struggled to be a vital piece of the squad in the past two seasons, only playing a combined 19 games but has already notched up 13 appearances this season.

Not too long ago, a member of his management team told the Wide World of Sports that he had received interest in both Australia and overseas.

One of the leading teams he was linked to on a multi-year deal, the Warrington Wolves, had addressed the speculation on Fitzgibbon at the club.

“I won't talk too much about that at the moment," Wolves coach Daryl Powell told Love Rugby League.

“We've got nothing confirmed at the minute.