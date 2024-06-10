Super League club Catalan Dragons have reportedly ruled out a potential move to recruit two of the best wingers in the NRL.

After previously showing interest in Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) and Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), French publication L'Independant is now reporting that the Catalan Dragons won't make a move for the two NRL wingers.

Named in the Dally M Team of the Year in 2023, the acrobatic flyer Watene-Zelezniak has managed 202 first-grade games in the NRL, with 59 coming from his time with the Warriors and has been capped 13 times by the New Zealand Kiwis.

Watene-Zelezniak was initially off-contract at the end of this season but decided to extend his contract at the backend of last year until the conclusion of the 2025 NRL season.

This means he can negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, later this year.

On the other hand, Daniel Tupou remains off-contract with the Sydney Roosters at the end of this season.

However, coach Trent Robinson recently confirmed that talks to extend his deal with the club for next season have begun between the two parties.

“We've definitely had some discussions," Robinson said.

“He's one of ours ‘Toops' so we're making sure we guide him in the right way, whether it's here or overseas.

“I think that will get worked out in the next couple of weeks."

Eyeing a 14th season in the NRL, Tupou would enter next year as the last surviving Roosters 2013 Grand Final team member that defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 26-18, who is still at the club in a playing role.

If he does remain at the club for 2025, he will partner Dominic Young on the wing, which will see rugby union recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase play in the centres, and the other vacant spot will either go to Billy Smith or Robert Toia.