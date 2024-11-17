Following weeks of rumours linking Suliasi Vunivalu with a return to the NRL competition, the former Melbourne Storm winger has confirmed his future signing with a new club.

After enjoying success in rugby league and rugby union, Vunivalu has decided to remain in the 15-man code for the foreseeable future, shutting any links with a return to the NRL, where he won two premierships in 2017 and 2020.

Confirming his departure from the club, the Queensland Reds stated that Vunivalu has joined 2022 and 2023 European Rugby Champions Cup winners La Rochelle in the French competition and will start at the team immediately in the 2024-25 season.

His departure from the Reds comes after four seasons with the team and being left out of Joe Schmidt's squad for the July Tests against Wales and Georgia and failing to make it back into the Wallabies squad.

“I've really enjoyed coming over to rugby from rugby league,” Vunivalu said.

“I've learnt so much and want to take it further in France. This is a good opportunity because travelling with rugby has been one of my goals from the start. It's the right time.

“A lot of people have helped me since changing codes, coaches, fellow players, trainers and the physios when I've been injured. I'm grateful.

“I've made some lifelong friends through rugby. I enjoy the game and this is a good decision for me…and my family. I wish the Reds, and the teammates I've played with, nothing but the best in 2025.”

No stranger to rumours linking him with a return to the NRL, a couple of years ago, The Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs were said to have a keen interest in his services after he was reportedly eyeing an exit from the Queensland Reds after one season.

The rumour mill would again pick up last year as he flirted with a potential return to the NRL before inking a new contract with Rugby Australia.

Born in Fiji, Vunivalu was recruited by the Storm at the young age of 18 after being an impressive standout in schoolboy rugby union, which included earning development team honours for the Super Rugby club, the Auckland Blues.

For the next two years with the Storm, he would represent their NYC Under 20s team.

From then, he would make his NRL debut in Round 7 for the Storm against the Wests Tigers the following season in 2016 - scoring a double on his debut - and was the competition's top try-scorer in 2016 and 2017.

“Since my arrival at the Reds, Suli has been a complete pro and nothing but a giver in our locker room,” Queensland Reds Les Kiss added.

“It will be a loss to the program.

“His qualities were really appreciated. In his quiet way, he really helped young wingers like Tim Ryan in his development.”