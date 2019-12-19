Storm young gun Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has turned his back on the New Zealand Warriors offer and signed a three-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans worth $2 million, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.
The forward will join the Titans in the 2021 season in a boost for Justin Hoolbrook’s side with the likely departure of Jai Arrow.
The 19-year old Fa’asuamaleaui has been compared to a young Sonny Bill Williams.
He has played five NRL games after making his debut in round 16 this season, also previously representing Samoa, the Prime Minister’s XIII and the Junior Kangaroos.
The Storm were also keen to secure his signature but he is set to head north after next season.
Bet the storm will be hugely using him in 2020, knowing he is going elsewhere..
The pricetag on some of these players is bewildering
So glad my warriors missed this one! Now can we sign a middle forward ….
Jai Arrow, James Tamou, Martin Taupau, James Fisher-Harris
That’s a sure indication that Arrow is gonski to the Rabbits.
Yes, I think he will be spending the season with the Sunshine Coast Falcons, unless they are desperate. It appears that the Gold Coast haven’t learnt the lesson of paying overs.
When are the warriors going to learn that Australian players don’t want to play in nz. Been linked to so many aus players this season and they have all rejected it but instead of changing tactics and going for people that might actually want to play in nz they just let all the top talent get signed by other team and we are left with players nobody wants.
Since we’ve been chasing tino we have completely looked over players like Moe Fotuaika, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Martin Taupau, James Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine and Nelson Asofa-Solomona all of which had much better years, more NRL experience and are from nz so are more likely to want to play in nz. But no we chase unrealistic solutions while the players that could actually make a difference recommit or join other clubs. It’s tough being a warriors supporter
Ludicrous money for an unknown.
I guess when you are tossing up between two clubs that are in know way a title threat, you go for the one that offers a better lifestyle.
Well at least we have him for the next 12 months. It looks like there will be plenty of room for him in First Grade this year.
It just proves plenty of players are willing to take less for a happier life. Latrell Mitchell totally bombed his happy life at the Easts club by veing greedy.
There were some comments that Tino will be played extensively by the Storm in 2020. I highly doubt it. Storm will rather give someone who is committed to Storm more playing time rather than wasting time on someone who will leave the Storm. Well it is a sad story, he could have become someone really good through development with Storm or other good clubs like the Bunnies. But now he will become someone who is probably be just average, and will probably be forgotten in 3 to 4 years time.
Looking more likely that Muppet 21 was right about Arrow still a nobody bloke 21 or whatever name you’re running on at time of reading . Good signing by Titans I don’t think he’ll be forgotten Alex under a coach with a 80% win rate. Hopefully we can secure an early release. At least Latu will finally be off our books by seasons end he’s chewing up 500k this kid is at least a first grade player. 3 seasons it took Holbrook to get a prem at SH itll take him 2 at Titans. It’ll be good to get Regan Grace and Luke Thompson will a great replacement for Jai Arrow.
James Fisher-Harris, is on contract until at least the end of 2022. He seems happy so far. Unless all the smoke around now gets to him?
Which I couldn’t blame anyone for letting that get to them.