Storm young gun Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has turned his back on the New Zealand Warriors offer and signed a three-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans worth $2 million, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

The forward will join the Titans in the 2021 season in a boost for Justin Hoolbrook’s side with the likely departure of Jai Arrow.

The 19-year old Fa’asuamaleaui has been compared to a young Sonny Bill Williams.

He has played five NRL games after making his debut in round 16 this season, also previously representing Samoa, the Prime Minister’s XIII and the Junior Kangaroos.

The Storm were also keen to secure his signature but he is set to head north after next season.