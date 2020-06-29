The Melbourne Storm have been informed they will need to stay out of Victoria for at least 28 days after the spike of coronavirus cases go down, reports NRL Media.

It comes after the club was relocated from Victoria due to biosecurity fears amid the outbreak.

The Storm moved to Sydney last week for their clash with Warriors at Kogarah before moving further north to the Sunshine Coast to prepare for this Thursday’s meeting with the Roosters.

Storm veteran Dale Finucane said on Monday that many of the players’ partners and families made the trip north with the squad.

NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo on Sunday night could not provide the Storm with an end date to their interstate stay, but expected them to be away until at least August.

“I think given that the numbers are increasing in Victoria in terms of what’s happening with the virus, it’s not looking like any time soon,” he told NRL Media.

“They wanted a period of 28 days once the virus has slowed.”