Less than 24 hours before the Melbourne Storm take on the Penrith Panthers to begin their 2024 campaign, the club have reportedly entered negotiations with an outside back.

After announcing the re-signing of boom youngster Sua Fa'alogo, the club are set to announce the extension of another fullback-turned-outside-back.

News Corp has reported that the Storm have begun negotiations with Nick Meaney and are close to securing him on a two-year contract.

According to the publication, the negotiations between the two parties are extremely positive, and his re-signing could be announced within the next two weeks.

Instrumental to the club last season in Ryan Papenhuyzen's absence, Meaney played 25 games in 2023 and has played 23 more for the Storm since joining them from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Ballina Seagulls junior's career also includes stints with the Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs, where he scored 586 career points and 47 career tries.

Meaney, an ex-Under 20s NSW Blues representative, will adjust to the centres this season due to Papenhuyzen returning to the team from injury.