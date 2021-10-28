Bullocking Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona could become the first NRL player to be stood down given his reported stance against receiving any form of Covid-19 vaccination.

According to a report from Michael Chammas of The Sydney Morning Herald, the 25-year-old remains the only Melbourne player not to have received either his first or second jab.

As Victorian Government regulations stipulate that unvaccinated members of the state's population are now prohibited from returning to work, the Wellington-born forward is now locked out of the Storm's clubhouse.

While the NRL's lack of a vaccination mandate means that Asofa-Solomona is under no obligation to roll up his sleeve, these aforesaid state laws could see the New Zealander walk to a rival club if Melbourne are forced to terminate his contract.

Given their forced hand, Chammas stated that the Storm have commenced conversations with the league and their legal team to locate the best course of action for retaining the 6ft7 beast.

Although this pitfall may see Asofa-Solomona forced out of Craig Bellamy's side for the 2022 season, the hard-running second-rower does hold a contract with the club worth $675,000 a year until the cessation of 2023.

Chammas also explained that unvaccinated players currently plying their trade within New South Wales won't be able to rejoin their teammates until December 1.

But with a lack of laws like their southern neighbours, these same names could well find that this separation period may cease prior to their Christmas break.

While reportedly steadfast in his stance against immunisation, Asofa-Soloman is not expected back at the AAMI Park precinct until early December.