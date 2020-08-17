Storm lock Dale Finucane is set to miss the rest of the regular season with a torn calf, reports NRL.com.

It is believed that he suffered the injury during a training session and will miss the next six weeks.

Finucane was set to play his 200th game this week when the Storm come up against Parramatta, but will now be racing the clock to be fit for finals.

Dale Finucane to miss the rest of the regular season. Huge loss for the Melbourne Storm and my fantasy team — Brent Read (@brentread_7) August 17, 2020

In other injury news at the Storm, Cameron Smith and Jahrome Hughes are considered unlikely to play this week.

Smith has only just trained with the club’s rehab group in recent weeks and is likely to come back against Manly in Round 16.

It opens the door for Matty Johns’s son Cooper Johns to make his NRL debut, who could be paired with Nicho Hynes as the Storm’s starting halves.

The Storm face the Eels on Thursday night at Bankwest Stadium at 7.50pm AEST.