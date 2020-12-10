The Gold Coast Titans are heavily chasing out-of-favour Storm hooker Brandon Smith, but the Kiwi international is set to come at a price as Melbourne eye a star player in return.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Titans are keen on Smith, who has been granted an early release by the Storm for the 2022 season, with the Victorians eyeing off Origin stars Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

The Titans are believed to be agitated with the level of player the Storm are requesting in exchange for Smith, with Melbourne wanting a star player in return for their premiership utility.

Both Smith and Fa’asuamaleaui were key figures in the Storm’s 2020 Premiership campaign, with the Titans not looking to offload their new recruit back to Melbourne prior to the 2022 season while he is yet to make his debut with the Titans.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are also understood to be interested in Smith’s services, despite Wests currently satisfied with their current hooker stocks, The Telegraph reports.

Canterbury CEO Andrew Hill confirmed the club’s interest in the New Zealander.

“We have spoken to Brandon Smith’s agent. We are interested in Smith, definitely. There would be a number of clubs interested in having a conversation at the appropriate time,” Hill said.

“Like most clubs, when quality players in key positions come on the market, clubs have to stop and consider their options. He is obviously a class player who we would be interested in talking to.”