Melbourne Storm have gained a helping hand from the Wallabies as star winger Josh Addo-Carr looks to catch-up on missed time from the pre-season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 25-year-old was joined by teammate George Jennings in Lennox Head, with the pair training with Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel and former star Berrick Barnes.

Wisemantel is a close friend to Melbourne boss Frank Ponissi and has looked to give the Storm assistance in putting their star man through his paces.

Barnes, a former Brisbane Broncos player, revealed to The Herald how Addo-Carr and Jennings were progressing in their off-season.

“Josh and George have been fantastic up here, they’ve got involved with the community, they’ve had kids trailing them every day, they’ve gone surfing, they’ve done some work with the Healthy Minds Club charity, so I can’t fault them,” Barnes said.

“Scotty lives down the road and has put the training plans together. [Strength and conditioning coach] Pete Roberts is up here, he helps train a fair few guys on the World Surfing Tour, and Dylan Steele works as an osteo and physio. There’s a little bit of everything here for them. “I’ve trained with them every day. We get a lot of rugby players come through town because Pete lives here, but in terms of current NRL stars, there aren’t too many. To see Josh train the other day, and Reece Hodge was there as well, they were all training together, and you had kids running out on to the oval to get selfies with Josh.