The Melbourne Storm and young gun Sua Fa'alogo are reportedly extremely close to agreeing on a contract extension as talks have ramped up.

One of the best young talents in the NRL, Fa'alogo has proved in limited opportunities for the Storm and Samoa that he is an elite superstar in the making.

After impressing during the pre-season trials for the Storm, particularly in a game against the Sydney Roosters, the young fullback made his NRL debut during Round 27 following the year in the QLD Cup as Craig Bellamy rested much of his best 17.

He was then selected in Samoa's squad for the Pacific Championships and impressed in the fullback jersey against the Australian Kangaroos, holding his own against them.

As News Corp previously reported, the club and Fa'alogo are in negotiations for a two-year contract upgrade. The same publication has now reported that talks between the two have ramped up.

It is understood Melbourne bosses and Faalogo's agent, Liam Ayoub, have held positive talks in recent weeks as the club looks to extend his contract until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The club already have Ryan Papenhuyzen as their first-choice fullback when fit, and Nick Meaney has re-signed after an excellent 2023 campaign filling in for Papenhuyzen.

With some clubs struggling for fullbacks and little on the market, Fa'alogo could yet opt to wait it out and see what his worth is on the open market from November 1 next year.

However, the Storm will have exclusive rights of negotiation with the young gun until November 1 next year, 12 months before his deal expires, provided reports around the option being taken up are valid.

The fullback has reportedly been promised first-grade time next year, although that will likely have to come from the bench in the number 14 jersey.