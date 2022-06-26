QueenslandMaroons star Valentine Holmes has opened up on the "new age" of State of Origin, claiming the game is still fast and physical, despite measures taken for player safety.

The much discussed independent doctor, who works on each NRL game out of the bunker, has been brought in to add another layer to head injury assessment this season.

While inconsistency has sometimes left fans confused - as it did when New South Wales lock forward Isaah Yeo was allowed to stay on during Game 1 of the series despite appearing to stumble out of the first tackle of the game, it has led to increased player safety when it comes to the threat of head injuries and concussion.

Fans have also previously lamented the outlawing of punching, with NRL rules currently stipulating that any player who throws one will be immediately sent to the sin bin.

Gone may be the days of mass all-in brawls at State of Origin level, but speaking to the media, Holmes said that doesn't mean the game, or the build up to the game with a week in camp before kick-off, has changed all that much.

"We're expecting a tough, grudgy one and we're ready for it," Holmes said.

"In camp we focus on ourselves, but people watching from the outside, it gives me goosebumps talking about it.

"I remember as a young kid ... the build-up was something special.

"These days we have HIA and it's (player safety) gone in a good direction.

"You can't punch anyone in the head, but it's still quite fast and physical out there."

Holmes was one of the best on ground in an excellent Game 1 performance for Queensland, with the Maroons having a chance to wrap the series up against a desperate Blues' outfit on Sunday evening in Perth.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) - 5:50pm (AWST).