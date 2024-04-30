A rugby league icon with over 300 appearances to his name, legendary prop Steve Price has named the three players he feared competing against throughout his career.

A three-time Dally M Captain of the Year and 1995 premiership-winner, Price played for the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors before deciding to hang up the boots at the end of the 2009 season.

Going down in the records as one of the best forwards to lace up the boots, Price's career would also include honours for Queensland (28 appearances) and Australia (16 Tests) before being honoured as a Member of the New Zealand Order for Merit.

One of only three forwards to run for more than 300 metres in a single game, Zero Tackle questioned Price on which players he feared going up against throughout his 16-season career from 1994 to 2009.

"The one that I really respect was Glenn Lazarus. He obviously was a world-class front rower, very big, very mobile and very quick," he told Zero Tackle.

"He had a really good motor like he could last long minutes and was quite skilful.

"I got to room with him in the Aussie side when I first made my debut, and I just picked his brain.

"I watched him play, and he sort of changed the way front-rowers played when he came in, so I probably looked at him from a front-rower perspective."

Steve Price would go on to reveal that he also feared facing playmakers Darren Lockyer and Andrew Johns due to their ability to control the game and their dislike of losing.

Playing with both throughout his career with Queensland and Australia, Price stated that whenever you came up against them they would throw everything but the kitchen sink to achieve the victory and two points.

"Guys like Darren Lockyer and Andrew Johns, they're always tough to play against because they're so clever and just so competitive," Price told Zero Tackle.

"They hate losers, and they do everything they can do to win whenever you played against them.

"You knew that they weren't going to give up, so that was always good, and you learn a lot from that."

A two-time premiership winner with the Newcastle Knights, Johns would go on to be named in the Team of the Century and was announced as the eighth Immortal following his playing days.

The honour saw him join Clive Churchill, Bob Fulton, Reg Gasnier, Johnny Raper, Graeme Langlands, Wally Lewis and Arthur Beetson in the illustrious group.

Meanwhile, many predict that Lockyer will one day join the group. Spending his entire 335-game career at the Broncos, he ended his career with three premierships and was named at fullback in Queensland Rugby League's Team of the Century in 2008.