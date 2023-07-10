The stats-based NRL team of the week for Round 19 sees plenty of new entries in a weekend which only featured five games.

The New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders have picked up the most entries, but the 17 spots are shared around.

Here is the team.

FB: Jayden Campbell (Gold Coast) - 25 Hit Ups, 290 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 7 Tackles

WI: Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra) - 3 Tries, 15 Hit Ups, 174 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 4 Tackles

CE: Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra) - 2 Tries, 26 Hit Ups, 245 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 16 Tackles

CE: Matthew Timoko (Canberra) - 2 Tries, 15 Hit Ups, 235 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 12 Tackles

WI: Marcelo Montoya (Warriors) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 202 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 3 Tackles

FE: Matt Burton (Canterbury) - 12 Hit Ups, 123 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 19 Tackles

HB: Nicho Hynes (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 122 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 10 Tackles

PR: Joseph Tapine (Canberra) - 1 Try, 15 Hit Ups, 134 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 7 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 30 Tackles

HK: Zac Woolford (Canberra) - 4 Hit Ups, 37 Metres Gained, 3 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 47 Tackles

PR: Chris Randall (Gold Coast) - 10 Hit Ups, 119 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 2 Line Breaks, 56 Tackles

SR: Mitchell Barnett (Warriors) - 2 Tries, 18 Hit Ups, 174 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 27 Tackles

SR: Jackson Ford (Warriors) - 18 Hit Ups, 210 Metres Gained, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 35 Tackles

LK: Tohu Harris (Warriors) - 15 Hit Ups, 162 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 28 Tackles

INT: Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 12 Hit Ups, 105 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Breaks, 19 Tackles

INT: Shawn Blore (Wests Tigers) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 103 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle, Breaks, 1 Line Break, 19 Tackles

INT: Tallis Duncan (Souths) - 1 Try, 9 Hit Ups, 136 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 13 Tackles

INT: Dylan Walker (Warriors) - 1 Try, 10 Hit Ups, 111 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 19 Tackles

Player of the Week: Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra) - 2 Tries, 26 Hit Ups, 245 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 16 Tackles

Offensive Player of the Week: Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra)

Defensive Player of the Week: Sam Verrills (Gold Coast) - 59 Tackles, 3 Missed Tackles, 4 Ineffective Tackles at 89.4% Tackle Efficiency

*The team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score - The player with the highest "value" is then selected in each position. Players cannot be selected out of position.

As such, the interchange players are chosen from players who start the match from the bench and are there to give an indication of the players who performed best in that role.