Following a report on Wednesday from The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Christian Nicolussi, the game’s biggest stars look set to see their State of Origin match fees shrink.

According to Nicolussi, the squads for this year’s series have agreed to have their payments slashed from $30,000 to $10,000 per game in a move that is set to save the league in the vicinity of $1.5 million.

Payments of $2000-per-week will be distributed to members of each state’s extended squads for the duration of their time spent in the biosecurity bubble.

It has been reported that the NRL has yet to sign off on this agreement, but Nicolussi believes that both the Blues and Maroons squads have agreed to the Rugby League Player’s Association’s proposition.

The money saved from this Origin sacrifice will be used to help supplement all player’s salaries for next season.

These financial proposals make up just part of the Player’s Association’s altered pitch to the league. They come as the RLPA continues to negotiate the remaining two seasons of the collective bargaining agreement.

Due to the financial strain a COVID-restricted season has placed on the league’s bottom line, the RLPA are of the belief that the tightening of Origin payments this season will help offset any predicted losses in the coming pair of years.

Despite an unprecedented season of restrictions and protocols, NRL players received only 52 percent of their pay for the last five months of the fixtured season.

Blues back-rower Tyson Frizell spoke to Nicolussi and the Herald, explaining that the players had agreed to the deal in principle and were ready to get down to business.

“We’ve spoken in the past how the boys will turn up and play no matter what,” Frizell stated.

“This is a sacrifice we’ve made to help get the [revised CBA] across the line, and we can put back money where it can be used for better things and all the other players’ payments.

“We always knew we were going to take a haircut. This deal is nice and fair, and it will help the salaries for the boys in the NRL a little bit.