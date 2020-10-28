Following a report on Wednesday from The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Christian Nicolussi, the game’s biggest stars look set to see their State of Origin match fees shrink.
According to Nicolussi, the squads for this year’s series have agreed to have their payments slashed from $30,000 to $10,000 per game in a move that is set to save the league in the vicinity of $1.5 million.
Payments of $2000-per-week will be distributed to members of each state’s extended squads for the duration of their time spent in the biosecurity bubble.
It has been reported that the NRL has yet to sign off on this agreement, but Nicolussi believes that both the Blues and Maroons squads have agreed to the Rugby League Player’s Association’s proposition.
The money saved from this Origin sacrifice will be used to help supplement all player’s salaries for next season.
These financial proposals make up just part of the Player’s Association’s altered pitch to the league. They come as the RLPA continues to negotiate the remaining two seasons of the collective bargaining agreement.
Due to the financial strain a COVID-restricted season has placed on the league’s bottom line, the RLPA are of the belief that the tightening of Origin payments this season will help offset any predicted losses in the coming pair of years.
Despite an unprecedented season of restrictions and protocols, NRL players received only 52 percent of their pay for the last five months of the fixtured season.
Blues back-rower Tyson Frizell spoke to Nicolussi and the Herald, explaining that the players had agreed to the deal in principle and were ready to get down to business.
“We’ve spoken in the past how the boys will turn up and play no matter what,” Frizell stated.
“This is a sacrifice we’ve made to help get the [revised CBA] across the line, and we can put back money where it can be used for better things and all the other players’ payments.
“We always knew we were going to take a haircut. This deal is nice and fair, and it will help the salaries for the boys in the NRL a little bit.
“Everyone has done it tough. A lot of the boys have sacrificed a lot. We just hope we can get the game back to normal as soon as possible.”
Frizell claimed that although many of his statesmen would play in the three game series for nothing, fair remuneration was to be expected.
“But the game does make a lot of money out of the [Origin] games, and the boys play their part,” Frizell said. “As long as we’re paid fairly, that’s all we ask for. A lot of the boys are making sacrifices and might not get a game, but they’re getting looked after as well.”
In years past, Origin players have received $30,000 match payments, which when multiplied by 34, cost the league upwards of $3 million per series. This season, that number is set to fall below $1.45 million.
Past Origin series have usually generated in excess of $100 million in revenue, however due to restricted capacities for crowds, this is almost certain to fall.
Game 2 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium is set to host a crowd capped at 40,000 (the same cap as this year’s Grand Final), but could increase if given the ‘go ahead’ by governing forces.