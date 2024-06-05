NSW Blues centre Joseph Suaalii has broken his silence after he was sent off by Ashley Klein within the opening ten minutes of the match of the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Less than ten minutes into his Origin debut for the NSW Blues, Suaalii departed the field after a high-shot on Queensland fullback Reece Walsh - the Broncos star would be ruled out for the remainder of the evening.

“Mixed emotions,” Suaalii wrote on Instagram.

“Disappointed let my brothers, fam n state down. Blessed and honoured to put the blue jersey on. #311

“Onto the next.”

After the game, he was charged with a Grade 2 Reckless High Tackle, meaning he faces a four-match suspension if he takes an early guilty plea, but it will be increased to five matches if he decides to challenge it and is found guilty.

Should the outside back accept a four-match ban, he will miss Round 15 against the Parramatta Eels, Round 16 against the Canterbury Bulldogs, Round 17 against the Wests Tigers and Round 18 against the St George Illawarra Dragons before being cleared to return, potentially for Origin 3.

A fifth match would see him miss Round 20 as well given the Roosters have a bye in Round 19.