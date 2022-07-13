The Queensland Maroons have won a dramatic Origin decider, taking victory on the back of two second-half tries.

The 22-12 win brought with it plenty of drama and action, but how did each player fare?

Here are the player ratings.

1. Kalyn Ponga - 9.5/10

Ponga put on just about the perfect Origin performance as he led the Maroons to victory and was ultimately named man of the match for his efforts.

Running for a staggering 299 metres, he outclassed his opposite number one by the time it was all done, adding three line breaks, 18 tackle breaks, 4 offloads and only a single error to go with a try.

2. Selwyn Cobbo - N/A

Ruled out in the third minute after a sickening head clash with the thigh of a teammate. Fingers crossed Cobbo is able to make a full recovery.

3. Valentine Holmes - 7

Holmes scored the opening try and saved Queensland with an incredible play to keep a short drop out in the field of play. Missed four tackles in between, but otherwise would have been rated higher.

4. Dane Gagai - 5.5

Gagai could have let his side down with a rather silly shoulder charge in back play on Matt Burton. While it was inconsequential in the end, it could have cost Daly Cherry-Evans a try if he'd grounded the ball. Gagai was otherwise strong, although had limited involvements for only 63 metres.

5. Corey Oates - 7

Almost wouldn't have made a difference if Oates was in the dressing rooms during the first 40, but the second half showed why he had been picked. Did multiple hard yards to get the Maroons rolling, ending up with 141 metres.

6. Tom Dearden - 8

Dearden was phenomenal in his Origin debut, and took to the arena like a duck to water. He may not have been Cameron Munster, but he didn't need to be. Laid on the opening try and helped control the team all night. Superb performance.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 9

Cherry-Evans' veteran experience came to the fore, and while he spent most of the contest seemingly in a never-ending argument with Ashley Klein, his kicking game - which delivered 644 metres - was a major part of the reason the Blues couldn't get into the second half. Some of his early kicks in the tackle count in particular were enormous.

8. Lindsay Collins - N/A

Wiped out of the game early on with a concussion.

9. Ben Hunt - 9

Hunt played 74 minutes and barely put a foot wrong during the contest, no matter what role he was asked to play. Scored the match-winning try, kicked a vital 40/20 and finished with 125 metres and 37 tackles.

10. Josh Papalii - 5

Papalii still somehow only played 33 minutes despite Queensland's injury toll. He had more influence than in Game 1 and 2, but it's impossible to rate his performances highly, or wonder how he keeps his spot in Billy Slater's side next year when Reuben Cotter returns to the fold.

11. Kurt Capewell - 7.5

Capewell consistently gets the job done. I'm sure you could send him to Antarctica and ask him to build a football field on the ice and he'd find a way to do it.

Played 78 minutes in the centres after Cobbo's knockout, and did it superbly, scoring a try, running for 81 metres and making 19 tackles.

12. Jeremiah Nanai - 6

Nanai's attacking display was worthy of a much higher rank - there is really no doubt about that. He gave the Blues plenty of headaches.

Unfortunately, nine missed tackles continues the narrative around his defensive struggles.

16. Patrick Carrigan - 9

Carrigan was excellent for the Maroons yet again. Playing 68 minutes, he ran for 130 metres, made 45 tackles and was a rock in the middle for the Maroons after early trouble.

A well-deserved Wally Lewis Medalist.

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 7

Fa'asuamaleaui was a late demotion, and then on the field in the opening couple of minutes owing to the concussion-filled start to the decider.

Did his job well with 116 metres and 33 tackles, but could have easily been put in the sin bin for a high shot on Matt Burton.

14. Harry Grant - 8

Grant played a blinder for the Maroons off the bench. 52 minutes on the field saw him a constant threat with the ball in hand and defending strongly. Almost burrowed over for a try, but did assist one.

15. Jai Arrow - 6.5

Arrow was fantastic again for the Maroons. An absolute professional, he just did his job without the majority even realising he was on the park.

35 minutes, 71 metres, 26 tackles. Exactly what Queensland needed.

17. Tom Gilbert - 7.5

Gilbert was phenomenal on debut. Unable to be shielded on the bench thanks to injury, he was put into the game in the second minute, and while he did miss a few tackles, he had some strong runs, some good defensive plays and did his job for Queensland.

Total - 111.5/150*

* - Two players not scored due to concussions sustained within the first five minutes.